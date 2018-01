No one injured in West Woodlawn fire

No one was injured in a fire Saturday morning in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

Crews responded to a still and box fire at an occupied 2-story building at 6432 South Vernon Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The department reported the fire about 4:00 a.m.

Authorities said the fire was near the buildings’ rear porches.

No injuries were reported and no one was taken to a hospital, authorities said.

The Office of Fire Investigation is still investigating.