No one injured when Amtrak train hits vehicle in north suburbs

The crash happened about 6:50 p.m. between the Lake Cook and Northbrook stations, according to Metra and Amtrak.

No one was in the vehicle when it was struck, and no passengers or Amtrak employees were injured, authorities said.

The Amtrak train was delayed about an hour and 15 minutes, Amtrak said.

Several Metra Milwaukee District North trains were also operating 30-40 minutes behind schedule, according Metra.