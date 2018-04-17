Non-tenured faculty at Loyola U. reach agreement; vote set for later this week

The non-tenure track faculty union at Loyola University-Chicago went on a one-day strike in early April; they reached tentative agreement late Monday and members will vote on it later this week. | Sun-Times file photo

Loyola University Chicago’s non-tenure track faculty union — after two years of negotiating — says it has reached an agreement late Monday with the school.

Union members are scheduled to vote on the deal Thursday and Friday. They had staged a one-day strike earlier this month, spurred by what the union said were some last-minute counter-offers by the school.

“Late last night we reached an agreement on our first contract,” Alyson Paige Warren, an adjunct English instructor who’s on the bargaining team, said Tuesday morning. “We’re all very excited that after two years of bargaining we have an agreement.”

Negotiations centered around better pay and more job stability.

Warren declined to share details of the agreement.

“We will be releasing specifics after we have the contract ratified. We hope to have it ratified by Friday,” she said.

The faculty voted about two years ago to unionize, and affiliated with Service Employees International Union Local 73.

After two years of back-and-forth between the school and the union — topped by nearly 12 hours of negotiations Monday — it felt good to have a deal on the table, Warren said.

“It’s wonderful. It’s thrilling. We’re very excited and proud of all our members for making this happen. Like any negotiation, compromises were made, and at this point I think we’re all just excited about the results and how we build a partnership moving forward,” Warren said.

“There’s a lot that’s good in this contract.”