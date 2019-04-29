Person dies in Norridge ‘domestic situation’: police

Norridge police are investigating a death after responding to a domestic situation in the northwest suburb.

Officers responded about 2:40 p.m. to 4449 N. Canfield Ave., Norridge police said in a statement.

After speaking with someone on the scene, the officers found an unconscious male on the back patio, police said.

The person was given CPR by first responders, but he was pronounced dead at 3:22 p.m., police said.

“The incident is currently isolated to this address and there is no indication any other parties involved are a threat to the community,” police said.

Norridge police did not provide additional information.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Multiple jurisdictions are investigating, Norridge police said.