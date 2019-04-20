North Aurora man arrested after foot chase

A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a brief foot chase Tuesday in west suburban North Aurora.

Andre Norman, of the 100 block of Lincolnway Street, is charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a statement from Aurora police.

Norman is also charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting a peace officer, police said.

Police saw Norman outside his apartment about 5:10 p.m. and approached him, police said. He had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest and was on parole for a previous felony conviction.

He ran off and allegedly discarded a black Diamondback 9mm handgun from his waistband, police said. Officers caught up to him shortly after and took him into custody.

Norman is being held on $300,000 bail, the Kane County Adult Justice Center said. He is due in court April 24.