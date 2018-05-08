Kim says he’s committed to denuclearization

BEIJING — Chinese state media have quoted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as telling Chinese President Xi Jinping that his country remains committed to denuclearization and has no need to possess nuclear weapons if a “relevant party” drops its “hostile policy and security threats” against it, in a clear reference to the United States.

“I hope to build mutual trust with the U.S. through dialogue,” Kim was quoted as saying. He said a political resolution of tensions on the Korean Peninsula and denuclearization should proceed in stages, with all sides moving in concert.

The U.S. government has demanded that North Korea immediately commit to denuclearization.

Chinese media said Kim met with Xi on Monday and Tuesday. Kim met last month with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and is preparing for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, possibly as early as this month.

