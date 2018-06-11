North Korea talks moving ‘quickly,’ White House says

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Singapore. | AP Photo

SINGAPORE — The White House says in a statement ahead of President Donald Trump’s historic summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un that the talks with North Korea talks are moving “more quickly than expected.” The White House says Trump now plans to depart Singapore on Tuesday evening ahead of schedule.

The White House says Trump will address the media on Tuesday after his summit with Kim and depart Singapore at approximately 8 p.m. local time for the United States. The president had been expected to leave Singapore on Wednesday morning.

Trump is set to meet with Kim in Singapore on Tuesday morning.

Seoul says Trump talked with South Korean President Moon Jae-in about the upcoming summit and expressed optimism for a diplomatic breakthrough.

South Korea’s presidential office says Trump filled in Moon on the details of the pre-summit negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang. The Blue House didn’t elaborate on what Moon was told during the 40-minute telephone call.

The Blue House says Moon told him South Koreans will be praying for a “miraculous result.”

Moon said earlier he hopes the summit will be a “historic milestone” for peace but it will only be the first step in a complex and lengthy process. Moon says the hostility “cannot be solved at once by a single meeting between the leaders.”