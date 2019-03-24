North Lawndale residents warned of armed robbers

A string of armed robberies prompted Chicago police to release a community alert Sunday, warning North Lawndale residents on the West Side to be careful.

In each instance, the suspects approached the victim, flashed a handgun and demanded property or took it by force, the alert said.

The thefts occurred:

About 10:40 p.m., March 16 in the 3300 block of West 13th Street;

About 12:10 a.m., March 21 in the 1500 block of South Spaulding Avenue; and

About 10:55 p.m., in the 1600 block of South Trumbull Avenue.

The suspects are two males, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.