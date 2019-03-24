North Lawndale residents warned of armed robbers
A string of armed robberies prompted Chicago police to release a community alert Sunday, warning North Lawndale residents on the West Side to be careful.
In each instance, the suspects approached the victim, flashed a handgun and demanded property or took it by force, the alert said.
The thefts occurred:
- About 10:40 p.m., March 16 in the 3300 block of West 13th Street;
- About 12:10 a.m., March 21 in the 1500 block of South Spaulding Avenue; and
- About 10:55 p.m., in the 1600 block of South Trumbull Avenue.
The suspects are two males, police said.
Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.