Our Pledge To You

Crime

03/24/2019, 11:59pm

North Lawndale residents warned of armed robbers

Chicago police squad car file photo

Sun-Times file photo

By Alison Martin
email

A string of armed robberies prompted Chicago police to release a community alert Sunday, warning North Lawndale residents on the West Side to be careful.

In each instance, the suspects approached the victim, flashed a handgun and demanded property or took it by force, the alert said.

The thefts occurred:

  • About 10:40 p.m., March 16 in the 3300 block of West 13th Street;
  • About 12:10 a.m., March 21 in the 1500 block of South Spaulding Avenue; and
  • About 10:55 p.m., in the 1600 block of South Trumbull Avenue.

The suspects are two males, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

Alison Martin

Currently Trending