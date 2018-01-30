North Riverside school closes for remainder of week due to flu outbreak

A school in North Riverside is closed for the rest of the week due to a flu outbreak among students.

Brian J. Ganan, superintendent of the Komarek School District, announced in a letter to parents and guardians on the school’s website that Komarek School, 8940 W. 24th St., will be closed Tuesday through Friday so it can be professionally disinfected.

“After disinfecting the school this past weekend, we still had a high number of students and staff sent home sick with flu-like symptoms,” Ganan said. “This is coupled with the very high amount of students who were called in sick prior to the school day.”

All after-school activities, including all sporting events and a choir concert, are also postponed for the rest of the week, Ganan said.

An updated school calendar will be sent out next week, Ganan said. The school plans to be in session on President’s Day and the Monday after spring break to avoid adding all four days to the end of the school year.

“I know that this may be an inconvenience, but this year’s flu is extremely contagious and dangerous,” Ganan said. “I need to ensure that our students are safe and not exposed to the virus.”

Komarek School is at least the second school in the Chicago area to close due to a flu outbreak. Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in Aurora reopened yesterday after a spike in sick students prompted the campus to close for a week.