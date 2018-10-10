String of armed robberies, carjackings reported across North Side

Authorities are warning residents about a series of armed robberies and carjackings this month in the Lake View, Sheridan Park, Buena Park, North Center and Ravenswood neighborhoods on the North Side.

In each incident, a group of men has approached a victim who is either alone on the street or sitting alone in a stopped vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The suspects ordered victims out of their vehicles or demanded their property, sometimes displaying one or more handguns in the process.

The hold-ups occurred:

About 10:30 p.m. Oct. 1 in the 1400 block of West Sunnyside;

About 9:45 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 2900 block of North Paulina;

About 10 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 3600 block of North Greenview;

About 11:45 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 2300 block of West Waveland;

About 3 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 4200 block of North Hazel; and

About 9:15 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 2400 block of West Leland.

The suspects were described as a group of two to five men between 20 and 30 years old, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies and carjackings was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.