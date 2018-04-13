North Side armed robbery suspects led cops on Lake Shore Drive chase to downtown

Two armed robbery suspects Friday evening led Chicago Police officers on a chase on Lake Shore Drive from the North Side to downtown.

The pair walked into a store about 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Irving Park Road, and stole cash from the register while holding employees at gunpoint, according to police.

They drove off in a white Chrysler 300 and got on Lake Shore Drive, police said. Officers followed them south on Lake Shore, eventually reaching LaSalle and Kinzie, where the Chrysler caused a crash between two uninvolved vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Police recovered a weapon, and Area Central detectives were questioning a person of interest.