North Side burglar entered homes through unlocked doors: police

Police are reminding Uptown residents to lock their front doors after two more residential burglaries were reported in the North Side area.

In each incident, the burglar entered homes through unlocked front doors and fled with stolen property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The incidents occurred:

Between 5:10 p.m. and 9:40 p.m., April 6 in the 4400 block of North Magnolia Avenue in Sheridan Park; and

At 4:30 p.m., April 7 in the 1200 block of West Montrose Avenue in Ravenswood.

Police gave the alert just a day after releasing a similar warning about burglaries in the Uptown area.

No description of the burglar is available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

