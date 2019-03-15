North Side thieves target catalytic converters

Police are warning North Side residents about a series of catalytic converter thefts reported since last month in the Edgewater Beach, Budlong Woods and Ravenswood neighborhoods.

In each case, someone cut and removed the catalytic converters from parked cars, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

Between 8:30 p.m Feb. 20 and 9 a.m. Feb. 21 in the 5300 block of North Winthrop Ave.;

Between 9 p.m. Feb. 22 and 8:40 a.m Feb. 23 in the 2700 block of West Berwyn Ave.;

Between 11 p.m. Feb. 22 and noon. Feb. 23 in the 5300 block of North Washtenaw Ave.:

Between 4 a.m and 5 a.m. on Feb. 23 in the 2600 block of West Winnemac Ave.:

At 11:45 a.m. Feb. 23 in the 5300 block of North Washtenaw Ave.;

Between 7 p.m. Feb. 22 and noon Feb. 24 in the 5400 block of North Washtenaw Ave.;

Between 6 p.m. Feb. 25 and 6:40 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 5000 block of North Winchester Ave.;

Between 2:15 p.m. Feb. 26 and 10 a.m. March 1 in the 1600 block of West Ainslie St.; and

Between 5 p.m. March 7 and 10 p.m March 10 in the 4900 block of North Marine Dr.

Anyone with information should call Area North detective at 312-744-8263.