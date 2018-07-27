Northbound lanes of I-57 closed near Peotone for crash investigation

State police are investigating a rollover crash that happened Friday morning on Interstate 57 near south suburban Peotone.

All northbound lanes of traffic were closed about 9:30 a.m. following a single-vehicle, rollover crash near the Peotone exit, according to a spokeswoman for Illinois State Police.

After crossing the center median for unknown reasons the vehicle turned over in the northbound lanes, according to state police. The driver and passenger were taken to hospitals with injuries.

The left lane had reopened by 11:20 a.m. and traffic was getting by.