Northbound Red Line trains diverted to elevated stops

Northbound CTA Red Line trains are being diverted to the elevated lines between Cermak and Fullerton due to a power outage.

After stopping at Cermak, Howard-bound trains will make the following elevated stops:

Roosevelt;

Adams/Wabash;

Washington/Wabash;

Clark/Lake;

Merchandise Mart;

Chicago;

Sedgwick; and

Armitage.

Trains will then stop at Fullerton and make all normal stops to Howard.

Southbound service is not affected.