Northbrook man charged with sexually assaulting Buffalo Grove woman

A 40-year-old Northbrook man was charged last week with sexually assaulting a woman inside her home last year in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.

Anthony N. Lamonica, 40, turned himself in to authorities on Friday, three days after the Lake County state’s attorney’s office handed him two felony charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, according to a statement from Buffalo Grove police.

The woman, who is in her 30s, told officers that Lamonica met her on a dating app two years ago and saw her again for a date last year, police said.

The two had dinner in April before going back to her home in Buffalo Grove, police said. That’s where Lamonica allegedly sexually assaulted her.

A nearly eight-month-long investigation by Buffalo Grove police culminated into Lamonica’s charges and arrest warrant, police said.

After being taken into custody, Lamonica posted his $50,000 bond and was released, police said. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 1.