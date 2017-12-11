Northern Illinois University freezes tuition for 2018-2019, cuts fees

Northern Illinois University trustees have again voted to freeze tuition and lower fees for the upcoming 2018-2019 school year.

Tuition at the state university in DeKalb has been the same since the 2015-2016 school year.

Wheeler Coleman, chairman of the school’s Board of Trustees, which approved the freeze and lower fees last week, says the school is “committed to keeping NIU affordable.”

Tuition will be about $350 a credit hour for a student’s first 11 hours. Students who have more than 12 credit hours will have tuition capped at about $5,330 for the semester, or about the cost of 15 credit hours.

The rate will apply to students enrolling in the 2018-2019 school year and remain consistent for nine consecutive semesters.

Trustees also approved a half-percent decrease in undergraduate fees.