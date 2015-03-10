Northlake chemical facility fined $42K for safety violations

A west suburban chemical facility has been fined $42,000 after being cited for serious safety violations by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration.

Bluewater Thermal Solutions, based at 75 E. Lake St. in Northlake, was cited for six serious violations after a Sept. 9, 2014, inspection by OSHA, according to a statement from the federal agency.

The investigation found workers were exposed to dangerous chemicals, including ammonia, which can be corrosive to the skin, eyes and lungs, according to the statement.

The company failed to develop written operating procedures, develop an employee safety participation plan, train workers on the hazards associated with chemicals, and identify safeguards to control hazards, OSHA alleges.

The proposed penalties total $42,000.

The company, part of Hi Temp Northlake LLC, specializes in heat treating powder metal parts.