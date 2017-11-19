Northwestern cracks AP Top 25 for 1st time this year; Bama still No. 1

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson, right, hands off to running back Justin Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The top nine teams in The Associated Press college football poll have held onto their spots, led by No. 1 Alabama. Northwestern and Boise State moved into the Top 25 for the first time this season.

A Saturday with few surprises and a lot of blowouts produced mostly expected ranking results heading into what figures to be an intriguing final two weeks of the season.

Alabama, top ranked since the preseason, received 58 first-place votes on Sunday. No. 2 Miami received three first-place votes.

Oklahoma is No. 3, Clemson is No. 4 and Wisconsin is No. 5. Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and TCU round out the top 10.

There was some shuffling at the bottom of the rankings, with Michigan, North Carolina State and West Virginia dropping out after losses. Northwestern, which has won six straight, is No. 23, and Boise State is No. 25. Virginia Tech returned to the rankings at No. 24.