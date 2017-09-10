Northwestern law student beaten, robbed in Streeterville

A Northwestern law student was beaten and robbed on the university’s Streeterville campus Sunday night.

About 8 p.m., the 22-year-old man was near Superior Street and Fairbanks Court when he was approached by five people who beat him with closed fists and took his laptop and cellphone, according to Chicago Police and a security alert posted on Northwestern’s website.

A witness activated an emergency call box, notified police and then walked the student to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in good condition, according to police and the alert.

The suspects ran away and were not in custody as of Monday morning, police said.

The five suspects were three black males and two black females, authorities said. One of the males was described as 5-foot-4 and wearing white pants, a white long-sleeved shirt and a dark jacket tied around his neck. The other two males were about 5-foot-6 and wearing dark clothing.

A review of video in the area is being conducted, according to the university alert.

“The Northwestern University Police Department advises all community members to be alert when traveling on or off campus, especially at night,” according to the alert.

Area Central detectives are investigating.