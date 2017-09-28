Former NU professor, Oxford staffer enter pleas in gruesome stabbing

Wyndham Lathem (left), and Andrew Warren are charged with first-degree murder in the July death of 26-year-old Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, | Sun-Times files

A former Northwestern University professor and an Oxford University employee pleaded not guilty in the stabbing death prosecutors called “exceptionally brutal.”

Wyndham Lathem, 46, and Andrew Warren, 56, were in court Thursday in Chicago, where defense attorneys entered pleas on their behalf.

The men are charged with first-degree murder in the July death of 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, a hairstylist who authorities say was Lathem’s boyfriend.

Lathem and Warren surrendered to authorities days later in California. They remain in jail.

Prosecutors say Cornell-Duranleau was in bed in Lathem’s Chicago apartment when the men allegedly stabbed him dozens of times in what was part of an apparent sexual fantasy. They said Thursday that they plan to seek an extended sentence because the murder was part of a “preconceived plan.”