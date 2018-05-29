Northwestern student critically injured in fall from 4th floor of frat house

A Northwestern University student was critically injured Monday afternoon when he fell from the top story of a fraternity house on the school’s campus in north suburban Evanston.

About 12:45 p.m., the 20-year-old man fell from the fourth floor of the Pi Kappa Alpha house at 2313 Sheridan Road, according to university spokesman Alan Cubbage and Evanston police spokesman Ryan Glew.

He was taken to Evanston Hospital in critical condition, Glew said. He has since been placed in an induced coma.

There is no indication that alcohol was involved or that the fall happened during a party or other activity at the fraternity house, Cubbage said.

The incident remains under investigation by both Evanston police and Northwestern police.

Northwestern police declined to comment.