Notre Dame fire likely sparked by electrical short-circuit: police official

Flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019. | Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images

PARIS — A French judicial police official said investigators think an electrical short-circuit most likely caused Notre Dame Cathedral fire.

The official, who spoke anonymously about the ongoing investigation, said investigators still don’t have the green light to work in the cathedral and search in the rubble for safety reasons.

He told The Associated Press the monument is still being consolidated with wooden planks to support some fragilize parts of the walls.

This is a developing story.

