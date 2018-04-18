Now it’s Madame Chairman: Preckwinkle makes history as new Cook County Dem chief

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle solidified her place in the political power structure — and the history books — on Wednesday, winning a majority of the party’s votes to become the first African American, and first woman, to take the once mighty seat of power as Cook County Democratic chairman.

The 80 city ward and suburban township committeemen that make up the Cook County Democratic Party met Wednesday to coronate their new leader.

The political bosses quickly gave her the vote. And then they gave her a standing ovation.

“I’m proud to be a Democrat,” Preckwinkle said, accepting the post. “All my life this has been the party of working families.”

Preckwinkle’s win ushers in a new political era for the party, one that will aim to “modernize” and diversify its ranks.

The board president and 4th Ward committeeman was already vice-chairman under Berrios. She will bring up 39-year-old Michael Rodriguez, who became a 22nd ward committeeman two years ago, into her old spot.

“I think its reflective of having our party more progressive, our growing base which is younger and more progressive,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a historic thing, Toni Preckwinkle doing this as first woman and first African American, and I’m proud to be a part of that.”

Other changes include Thornton Township committeeman Frank Zuccarelli filling Tim Bradford’s vacancy as vice-chairman, 30th Ward Alderman and committeeman Ariel Reboyras replacing 12th ward committeman and state Sen.Tony Munoz as Treasurer, Maine Township committeeman and state Sent.Laura Murphy as the new secretary.

Under Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios, who was elected chairman in 2007, the party increased the number of minority candidates by 76 percent and slated twice as many women for countywide office, a spokesperson for the outgoing assessor said.

Under chairman and former Mayor Richard J. Daley, the post became a kingmaker position that made the county’s Machine one of “the largest, richest and the last in the nation in full thrust,” according to an obituary for him.

The position’s power has waned over the last few decades, but saw some success in the March primary when all but two of their slated, or endorsed, candidates won. As chairman, Preckwinkle will have an even greater role in slating the party’s candidates.