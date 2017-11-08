Nutella has changed, and fans are going crazy

The Nutella recipe has changed and many fans of the chocolate-and-hazelnut spread are taking to social media to complain.

Nutella maker Ferrero adjusted the recipe, increasing the amount of powdered skim milk to 8.7 percent from 7.5 percent. The change apparently lightened the spread’s color too. The amount of sugar also increased, according to the Hamburg Consumer Protection Center.

Some speculate Nutella now contains less cocoa to make room for the additional powdered skim milk and sugar.

The recipe change was confirmed Wednesday by Nutella USA in tweets trying to sooth ruffled fans.

“Our recipe underwent a fine-tuning and continues to deliver the Nutella fans know and love with high quality ingredients,” the company said in a tweet.

The Nutella recipe change was reported Tuesday by The Local, a news blog based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Nutella fans tweeted there was no reason to change the recipe. “It’s perfect just the way it is,” Celeste Gagnon tweeted. Other fans simply asked “Why?” And yet others reminded Ferrero about infamous recipe changes by Coke and Pepsi.

