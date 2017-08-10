NW Indiana couple killed in head-on crash on U.S. 20

A northwest Indiana couple was killed in crash Friday night in a rural area of LaPorte County, and police are awaiting tests to see if alcohol was a factor.

Don Kaczmarek, 47 , his wife, Angie Kaczmarek, age 49, of Michigan City, Indiana were killed in the crash on U.S. 20 at Bootjack Road near Rolling Prairie, according to the LaPorte County coroner’s office.

The crash happened about 7:40 p.m.when a 2006 Ford Mustang that was eastbound on U.S. 20 collided with a westbound 2003 Honda Odyssey, according to the LaPorte County sheriff’s office.

Police believe the Mustang crossed the center line and collided head-on with the odyssey, killing the driver and passenger of the minivan on impact, police said.

The driver of the Mustang, a 40-year-old man from New Carlisle, Indiana, was extricated from his vehicle and flown to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

The sheriff’s Fatal Alcohol Crash Team was called to the scene for the investigation.

As of Saturday, the sheriff’s office said it “can confirm that the Ford Mustang was traveling left of center” and investigators are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine if alcohol was a factor.