NW Indiana police searching for more victims of ‘Sweetheart Swindler’

Northwest Indiana police are searching for more victims of the “Sweetheart Swindler,” who allegedly exploited several women sexually, emotionally and financially.

Hobart police will formally announce the charges against 32-year-old Lenard Adams at a press conference Tuesday morning. Adams is accused of raping, kidnapping and intimidating at least four different women, according to police.

Adams, who lists home addresses in Park Forest, Illinois and Merrillville, Indiana, operated in Las Vegas, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin and Illinois, police said.

Investigators believe there are more than the four victims that were exploited by Adams over the last year and are asking them to come forward.

“We understand that if there are additional victims, they may be hesitant to report any crimes committed against them, because they may feel embarrassed, fearful or ashamed, but we want to really encourage them to come forward and speak with law enforcement,” police said in a statement.

Adams is in custody as the Lake County Jail.