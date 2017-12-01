NW Indiana tobacco shop robbed at gunpoint

A surveillance photo of the suspect who robbed a tobacco shop at gunpoint Friday afternoon in northwest Indiana. | Porter County sheriff's office

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a tobacco shop at gunpoint Friday afternoon in Northwest Indiana.

About 12:03 p.m., the male displayed a silver revolver and robbed Smoke Shop at 52 Nichols St. in Hebron, according to the Porter County sheriff’s office. He is believed to have driven off in a late-model white Buick car.

The suspect, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, is described as a 5-foot-10, 180-pound white male, the sheriff’s office said. He was seen wearing a baseball hat, black-rimmed glasses and a dark-colored jacket with a tan collar.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Hebron police at (219) 996-2727.