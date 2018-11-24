NWS issues winter storm watch for Sunday, with over 6 inches of snow possible

Heavy snowfall is being projected for the Chicago area Sunday, with the National Weather Service issuing a winter storm watch and warning holiday travelers of possibly hazardous conditions. | File photo, Getty Images

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the Chicago area on Saturday morning that will be in effect from late morning to late evening Sunday, with more than six inches of snow possible in some locations.

The winter storm watch, which was issued at 9:03 a.m. and includes DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Grundy and Will counties, said that heavy snow and winds that might reach gusts of 35 miles per hour could arrive Sunday.

Snowfall rates of more than an inch per hour are likewise a possibility for Sunday, the NWS said. As a result, holiday travelers might encounter a quick transition from rain to a heavy, wet, slushy snow, especially during Sunday afternoon.

The NWS forecasted rain ending Saturday morning, with the remainder of the day breezy and mild. Temperatures for Saturday were expected to possibly reach as high as slightly over 50 degrees, with a chance of snow showers beginning late in the evening and temperatures then dropping to the 30s.

Temperatures were likely to remain in the mid 30s to mid 40s Sunday and drop to the 20s that evening, according to the NWS. The snowfall was expected to taper off ahead of Monday’s commute. Monday is forecasted to be a partly sunny day with the temperature only reaching a high of about 30 degrees and dipping into the teens that evening.

The NWS in its winter storm watch warned of the potentially hazardous impact for travel on Sunday, which could include snow-covered roads and reduced visibility. The heaviest snowfall totals were projected to be in the northwest, with the anticipated accumulations diminishing gradually heading southeast.

The ABC7 Chicago 7-Day Outlook as of Friday evening showed a Saturday morning drizzle with the weather becoming more dry in the afternoon and a mostly cloudy day. Temperatures were expected to hit nearly 50 degrees.

ABC7 also forecasted rain changing to snow on Sunday, with heavy snow possible. The 7-Day Outlook went on to forecast snow showers and windy conditions early Monday, with temperatures dropping. Light snow was also predicted for Wednesday.