Nykia Wright joins Sun-Times Media as chief operating officer

A corporate strategy consultant with experience in financial management, business restructuring and human resources has joined Sun-Times Media as chief operating officer.

Nykia Wright’s work history includes roles with JPMorgan Chase, Huron Consulting and North Highland Worldwide Consulting. Her clients have run the gamut, from McDonald’s to Tyson Foods to a variety of universities, including the University of Michigan, University of Wisconsin and Duke University.

An Atlanta native, Wright has an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and a bachelor’s degree in finance from Carnegie Mellon University. She also has an international business certificate from the University of Cambridge in England.

“We are very happy to welcome Nykia Wright to our team,” Sun-Times CEO Edwin Eisendrath said. “She brings much needed financial and operational savvy, and relevant experience helping organizations plan and implement change.”

Wright’s duties include overseeing the circulation, information-technology and finance departments for the news organization, which was purchased in July by an investor group that includes Chicago labor unions and business professionals.

Her first weeks on the job have been spent planning the company’s move to new office space in the West Loop that’s geared toward turning the Chicago Sun-Times and its sibling publication, the alternative weekly Chicago Reader, into full-fledged multimedia companies that deliver premium content both online and in print.

“I grew up reading the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and learned from my family how important it is to be civically engaged,” Wright said. “I hope to help create a platform to amplify the many diverse voices in the communities throughout Chicago; voices that, in the past, did not have a trusted and consistent medium to tell the stories that matter most to our readers.”