O.J. Simpson’s advice to Roger Stone: Man up and stop crying

Simpson – acquitted of murdering his wife and convicted of robbery – told Stone to "man up" and "stop crying."

Former inmate and professional football player O.J. Simpson made it clear in a TMZ interview on Tuesday that he was unimpressed with Roger Stone’s protestations about the FBI raid on his home.

Stone, a longtime associate of President Donald Trump, was arrested and charged with several felonies, including witness tampering and lying to federal investigators in connection with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Stone pleaded not guilty to the charges last week.

After his arrest, which included a swarm of FBI agents in body armor and armed with assault rifles, Stone complained that the “show of force” was “completely unnecessary.”

He said his wife and Yorkshire terrier were terrified by the incident and later said it involved more manpower than the arrests of drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.

“You know, I got raided by the FBI, in Miami,” Simpson said. “Thirty-something FBI agents, 5 o’clock in the morning, and I had more than dogs, I had kids there. They were a little traumatized.”

Simpson conceded that the FBI can make mistakes.

“But to try to compare it to El Chapo and bin Laden? Hey man, bin Laden was carried out in a bag, not walked out in handcuffs,” he said.

Simpson also spoke of his past friendship with Trump, saying “The Donald” was a “buddy” and a “fun guy.”

“But I don’t know the president,” he added, implying Trump had changed since taking office.

When asked if he thought Trump would be impeached, Simpson said he might “if he keeps hanging around with people like that guy, that Roger Stone.”