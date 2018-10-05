Oak Brook police rescues woman from burning, flipped car on I-88

Oak Brook police officers and first responders rescued a woman who was trapped in a burning vehicle that had flipped on a highway Friday morning in the west suburbs.

At 3:51 a.m., the woman was found inside a silver Chevrolet Impala that was on fire in the I-88 just east of Route 83, according to a statement from Oak Brook police. The car was sitting on its roof and leaning against the wall dividing the exit ramp from the other lanes.

The woman was incoherent and could not exit the vehicle as flames fully wrapped around the engine, police said. Officers used fire extinguishers while smashing a rear window with a baton to pull her out.

“Upon our arrival the vehicle was fully involved in fire to a point that would have most likely proved fatal had the driver not been removed,” Oak Brook Fire Department battalion chief Gary Clark said.

The woman, whose identity was not immediately known, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with non-life threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police were investigating the crash.