Oak Forest man charged with series of West Loop business robberies

A southwest suburban man has been charged with a series of robberies over the past two weeks in the West Loop.

Lawrence Booth, 34, is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery indicating that he was armed with a firearm, one count of attempted aggravated robbery indicating he was armed with a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Near West District officers stopped Booth Thursday when they noticed he looked like the suspect in multiple recent robberies in the area, police said.

He has since been identified as the man who robbed a business at 7:37 p.m. on Oct. 14 in the 1000 block of West Lake, police said. He is also accused of robberies at 10:11 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 200 block of West Lake and 9:10 a.m. Oct. 19 in the 800 block of West Monroe. In each case, he implied that he had a gun and demanded cash.

Booth, who lives in Oak Forest, was expected to appear in bond court on Friday, police said.