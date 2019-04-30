Armed woman robs bank in Oak Lawn

Video surveillance shows a robbery suspect at a Huntington Bank branch at 10240 S. Cicero Ave. in Oak Lawn on April 29, 2019. | FBI

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information about an armed woman who robbed a bank Monday in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

The robbery happened about 2:40 p.m. at a Huntington Bank branch at 10240 S. Cicero Ave., according to the FBI.

The suspect is a 5-foot-5 tall woman in her 50s, the FBI said. She wore a blue rain poncho, glasses and a black knit cap. The woman should be considered armed and dangerous.

The reward is offered for information leading directly to her arrest, the FBI said. Tips can be sent to the FBI’s Chicago field office at 312-421-6700.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.