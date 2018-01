Oak Park ending Divvy services

The Divvy bike-sharing program will end Tuesday in west suburban Oak Park.

Riders will no longer be able to pick up or drop off bicycles anywhere in Oak Park, according to the Village of Oak Park.

The Oak Park Village Board voted this week to end Divvy services due to low ridership and cost, officials said.

Oak Park currently has about 130 Divvy bicycles at 13 stations.