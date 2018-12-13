Oak Park man sentenced to 21 years in prison for sex trafficking

A west suburban man has been sentenced to 21 years in federal prison on sex trafficking charges.

Allen Young, of Oak Park, was sentenced Monday before U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. As part of his sentence, he was also ordered to pay $37,750 to the victims.

A jury found Young, 53, guilty of five counts of sex trafficking and a count of attempted sex trafficking early this year, prosecutors said.

Young trafficked women and girls as young as 15 at various times between 2014 and 2016, prosecutors said. He took photographs of the victims and posted them online offering sex with them for money and drove them to meet with people who responded to the ads.

Young took some of money paid to the victims and also required some of them to have sex with him, prosecutors said.

The case was investigated by the FBI Chicago Child Exploitation Task Force and the Chicago Police Department.