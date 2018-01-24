Oak Park man’s death in West Town ruled homicide

The death of an Oak Park man who was assaulted earlier this month in the West Town neighborhood has been ruled a homicide.

Emergency crews responded at 3:29 a.m. Jan. 14 to a call of a person who had fallen at a nightclub in the 1100 block of North Elston, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jenaro Carballo, 31, was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

An autopsy did not initially rule on cause or manner of death, with results pending further studies. But on Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said Carballo died from blunt force trauma to the head and torso from an assault, and ruled his death a homicide.

As of Wednesday morning, Area Central detectives were conducting a death investigation.