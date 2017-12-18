Oak Park police, ISP issue call for help to find girl taken by mom

Oak Park police issued a national call for help and Illinois State Police an endangered missing person advisory alert Monday evening to locate a 6-year-old girl who was taken by her mother Saturday from a west suburban restaurant.

Zoe Stegmeyer, 6, was taken by her mom, Wendy Elizabeth Jarvis, during a court-supervised visit at a local restaurant about 11:15 a.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the Village of Oak Park Communications Director David M. Powers and Illinois State Police.

Jarvis got away from the court appointed monitor and left with her daughter without permission or legal authority, ISP said. Officers are currently attempting to locate the mother and daughter.

Stegmeyer was described as a 3-foot-4, 45-pound white girl with a light complexion, blue eyes and blonde hair, ISP said. She was last seen wearing a black quilted jacket, pink gloves, a black shirt with a heart on the front, black leggings and black boots.

Jarvis was described as a 41-year-old white woman weighing 144 pounds, 5-foot-2 with brown hair and hazel eyes, ISP said. She was last seen wearing a black knit cap, a gray pea coat, and a green sweatshirt.