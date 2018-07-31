Obama, Biden make surprise appearance at Washington bakery

Former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden made a surprise appearance together at a Washington, D.C., bakery Monday.

Dog Tag Bakery told CNN it heard Obama and Biden were coming just six minutes before they arrived.

The duo ordered a pair of ham and gruyere sandwiches. Obama also ordered a salad, and Biden ordered a slice of mint basil blueberry cake.

The bakery runs a fellowship program that teaches veterans, military spouses and military caregivers business classes. Dog Tag Bakery owner Meghan Ogilvie told CNN the 13 fellows were able to chat with Obama and Biden about their future business plans for about 30 minutes.

Plenty of selfies and videos were taken.

Ogilvie said the pair was “so kind” and shook everyone’s hand.

Watch the video: