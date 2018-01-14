Obama Center reps visit churches to spread the word

Officials representing former President Barack Obama planned to visit 14 churches Sunday on the South and West Sides to drum up support and excitement for the Obama Center.

The outreach effort — dubbed “Get Ready Chicago” — was timed to coincide with Martin Luther King Day.

Members of the Coalition for the Obama Presidential Center fanned out to the places of worship and briefly occupy pulpits to update congregants about plans for the presidential museum.

The public relations blitz precedes a City Council meeting Wednesday at which the plans for the Obama Center — though still a work in progress — will be formally presented.

The center holds the possibility of becoming a global tourist destination, a Chicago cultural gem and an engine of South Side economic development.

The concept includes parkland, play areas, a sledding hill, concert spaces, an athletic center doubling as a concert hall, a restaurant, a possible city public library, and a footpath to the neighboring Museum of Science and Industry.

The center is to be developed and operated, with key exceptions, with privately raised funds.

But it’s unclear if taxpayers will get whacked for widening Lake Shore Drive, which some estimates place at $100 million.