Obama Foundation fundraising last quarter: Jump in million dollar donors

From left, Obama Center Museum Director Louise Bernard, Executive Director Robbin Cohen , CEO David Simas and Vice President of Civic Engagement Michael Strautmanis met with the Sun-Times Editorial Board and unveiled the model for the center Friday, Jan. 12, 2017. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

WASHINGTON – Jumbo dollar Obama Foundation fundraising jumped in the last quarter of 2017, according to a list of donors posted Tuesday, with the money coming as former President Barack Obama is spending more to program and plan construction of his Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.

The new list of $1 million plus donors has 46 individuals or foundations giving between Sept. 30 and Dec. 31 of 2017. That compares with 13 individuals or foundations in the list released for giving up to the third quarter last year.

The foundation declines to list the specific amounts of donations each quarter, though it does in its annual IRS filing. That’s why it is not possible to say how much was raised each quarter except for general ranges.

Obama and his fundraising team used the Obama Foundation summit last year in Chicago as a showcase to pitch the work of the foundation to high end donors. The Obama foundation seems to have more success in winning contributions from wealthy individuals and their foundations than with securing funding pledges from corporate Chicago.

Chicago’s Crown family, which had given between $250,000 and $500,000 stepped up to the million dollar donor range.

Among the new million dollar donors: The Ford Foundation; the Blum-Kovler Foundation/Peter and Judy Kovler. The Kovler family is a major philanthropic donor in Chicago, Washington D.C. and other places around the nation plus the Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation. The Los Angeles based Eli Broad, a billionaire philanthropist, has been active in the arts and Democratic politics.