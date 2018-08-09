Obama Foundation raises $232.6 million in 2017, best year ever

Former President Barack Obama points out features of the proposed Obama Presidential Center, during a meeting at the South Shore Cultural Center in May 2017. | Getty Images

WASHINGTON – The Barack Obama Foundation raised a record amount in 2017, $232.6 million, according to a report released on Thursday.

It’s the biggest single year haul since the foundation was founded in January, 2014, when former President Barack Obama was still in the White House.

The Sun-Times reported in May, 2017 that with Obama out of office for his first full year in 2017, donations were expected to skyrocket due to the lifting of a self-imposed $1 million cap Obama had in place while in the White House.

Once out of office, Obama was free to make the direct pitch for contributions he declined to make while president. Obama and former first lady Michelle did no overt fundraising while still in the White House, though they stroked potential donors with invitations to dinners and events.

Obama discussed plans for his Obama Foundation with potential mega donors — and gave them a sneak preview of the model of his Obama Center in Jackson Park — at an exclusive April 24, 2017 dinner he hosted at Cindy’s rooftop restaurant at The Chicago Athletic Association Hotel.

Potential and actual donors were invited to events such as the first foundation global summit which ran last year from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place.

The foundation in 2017 also ramped up its programs and professional fundraising operation, valuable tools in soliciting donors.

Most contributions last year came from individuals, 94.9 percent or $220.7 million, as the foundation added to its ranks more individuals who gave more than $1 million.

The remaining 5.1 per cent or $11.8 million last year came from corporate and foundation sources.

Total revenue –which sweeps in interest and other income – was $232.9 million, according to the report.

The foundation included broadly stated information about its finances in its first-ever annual report.

The financials in the report lack the detail that the Internal Revenue Service demands each year from tax-exempt organizations. For the past three years, the Obama Foundation has filed its IRS form 990 in May.

The foundation has delayed filing the 990 for the year 2017.

A Sun-Times examination of prior year 990s shows the staggering increase in donations – including pledges – to the foundation in 2017.

2017: $232,592,542

2016: 13,175,732

2015: 1,916,247

2014: 5,434,877

TOTAL TO DATE: $253,119,124.

The foundation spent $22.1 million in operating expenses in 2017:

*$12.6 million for programs.

*$5.3 million to cover general and administrative costs.

*$4.2 million for fundraising.

The foundation said it currently has nine professional fundraisers on the payroll – at least one is based in California – and employs three consultants, plus other staffers involved in fundraising development.

The other major expense was spending in connection with the design and construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park. Pre construction costs in 2017 amounted to $12.8 million. The cost to build the campus will be at least $350 million, according to the foundation.

As of Dec. 31, the net assets of the foundation were $224.2 million.

The Obama Foundation is headquartered in Hyde Park. It has offices in Washington and on the campus of Columbia University in New York.

Obama Foundation CEO David Simas said in a statement in the report, “As a start-up on the South Side with one of the world’s most recognizable names on our door, we have a scrappy mindset and a broad ambition. We will have triumphs and we will have setbacks, but together, we will create a movement of engaged citizens who are changing their communities, nations, and ultimately, their world.”