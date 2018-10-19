Obama Foundation under pressure from lawsuit, releases secret U. of C. bid

Barack Obama Foundation chairman Martin Nesbitt speaks during a news conference announcing the future of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. file photo

WASHINGTON – Under pressure from a federal lawsuit, the Obama Foundation released on Friday the secret bids for the Obama Presidential Center, from the University of Chicago and other schools.

The bids were made public in the wake of the Obama Foundation and the U. of C. being subpoenaed on Sept. 28 for the documents as part of the pending court case.

The U. of C. won the bid and former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle picked Jackson Park for their center, a controversial location because it involved landmarked public park land.

The U. of C. bid included a hidden agenda – a proposal for a sweeping redo of historic Jackson Park, far beyond the acres needed for the Obama Center campus in order to improve, the bid said, the connecting green space for the already exist museums in near proximity, known as the “Museum Campus South.”

That included the combining of the golf courses at South Shore and Jackson Parks into a single “world class facility” and the closing of Cornell Drive and other traffic arteries.

When these proposals surfaced, the foundation at the time denied knowledge of these projects, though they were in the bid.

Redacted from the bid, at the request of the U. of C., according to a foundation spokesman, is the capital commitment from the school and the amount of money it would put in for a “seed fund.”

Ironically as the Obama Center project evolved, the role of the U. of C. has diminished.

Whether the Obama Center should have been granted permission to use the Chicago Park District land is among the issues in a federal lawsuit filed last May by Protect Our Parks, Inc. and three parks activists.

The closely guarded bids of the four finalists were made public by the foundation just ahead of releasing the information to the plaintiffs.

The foundation also released on Friday the bids submitted by Columbia University, the University of Illinois at Chicago and the University of Hawaii.

The Obama Center project is also the subject of an ongoing federal review, triggered because Jackson Park, designed by famed landscape architects Frederic Law Olmsted and Calvin Vaux, is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Chicago City Council is scheduled to hold the final votes in November on the ordinances and other matters, clearing the legal way for the Obama Center control some 19.3 acres in Jackson Park for 99 years with a payment of $10.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more.