Obama in Chicago on Tuesday for Rahm climate summit

WASHINGTON – Former President Barack Obama is in Chicago on Tuesday and among his stops: delivering remarks at the North American Climate Summit hosted by Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Obama and Emanuel, Obama’s first chief of staff, are pressing ahead to combat climate change as President Donald Trump is dismantling Obama-era climate policies.

Emanuel and other Democratic mayors are forging their own policies on climate in the wake of the Trump Administration pulling out of the Paris Agreement to cut greenhouse emissions.

From City Hall: “Global climate leaders will gather to sign the Chicago Climate Charter, a first-of-its-kind international charter on climate change

“From closing coal plants, to investing in electric vehicles and public transportation, to reducing electricity usage in our buildings, to updating streetlights across the city, Chicago is showcasing to the world the impact that cities can have on climate change for their residents and for people around the world,” said Emanuel said in a statement.

“…..The Summit brings together leaders from the United States, Canada and Mexico to articulate commitments to the Paris Agreement. Mayor Emanuel is joined by Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo; Mayor of San Francisco, Ed Lee; Mayor of Mexico City, Miguel Ángel Mancera; Mayor of Montreal, Valérie Plante; Mayor of Vancouver, Gregor Robertson; Mayor of Phoenix, Greg Stanton; and nearly 50 Mayors from around the world for the 2-day event.

“….The Summit is supported by the Joyce Foundation, the MacArthur Foundation and the Crown Family Philanthropies.”