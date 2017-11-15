Obama in New Delhi, India on Friday for Obama Foundation town hall

WASHINGTON – Former President Barack Obama will be in India on Friday for a town hall in New Delhi hosted by his Obama Foundation aimed at young leaders.

“Most of India’s 1 billion people are under the age of 35, making the country one of the world’s most vibrant and diverse cultural hubs – and home to the next generation of civic leaders, entrepreneurs, scientists and artists. For these reasons, it is only fitting that India be the site for an Obama Foundation Town Hall with President Obama and young leaders from across the country,” Bernadette Meehan, Executive Director of International Programs at the Obama Foundation said in a statement.

“As the Obama Foundation designs its international programming, events like the town hall in New Delhi will be critical in ensuring we hear from a broad and diverse range of young civic leaders,” she said.

This is the fourth international event sponsored by Obama’s foundation and comes a month after a “summit” was held in Chicago, with the participants from around the globe.

Obama and his foundation have done events in Berlin, Germany; Jakarta, Indonesia; and São Paulo, Brazil

The town hall will be live streamed at http://www.obama.org.