Obama joined by Curry to tell minority boys ‘you matter’

Former President Barack Obama, left, gestures as Golden State Warriors basketball player Stephen Curry laughs while speaking at the My Brother's Keeper Alliance Summit in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

OAKLAND, Calif. — Former President Barack Obama and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry told minority boys on Tuesday that they matter and urged them to make the world a better place.

Obama was in Oakland, California, to mark the fifth anniversary of an initiative he started after the 2012 shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. The death of the African-American teen sparked protests over racial profiling.

Obama launched My Brother’s Keeper as a call to communities to close opportunity gaps for minority boys, especially African American, Latino and Native American boys.

He and Curry talked about what it means to be a man and the struggles they had as teens.

The My Brother’s Keeper Alliance is part of the Obama Foundation.

Obama was elected to office in 2008 and again in 2012.