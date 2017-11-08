Obama arrives for jury duty at Daley Center

Reporters outside the Daley Center hoped to catch Barack Obama on the way in to report for jury duty on Wednesday. | Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

Former President Barack Obama reported for jury duty Wednesday morning at the Daley Center, a source in the building told the Chicago Sun-Times

Obama bypassed a crowd of reporters outside the building, using an underground entrance, according to the source.

Reporters have been camped outside the building since the early morning hours, hoping for a glimpse of Obama, who is scheduled to report for jury duty on Wednesday.

Sources at the Daley Center had told the Sun-Times on Tuesday that Secret Service agents scouted the downtown courthouse on Tuesday to prepare for #44’s anticipated arrival after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

That means anyone working at the Daley Center — or who happened to be called for jury duty on the same day as Obama — can expect heightened security measures, sources said.

Chief Judge Timothy Evans told Cook County board members last month that Obama had been called to serve, but Evans at that time didn’t reveal when or where the former president would be called.

Obama’s jury duty appearance comes on the heels of his Obama Foundation Summit last week on the South Side.