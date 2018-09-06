Obama kicks off mid-term sprint at U. of Illinois at Urbana Champaign on Friday

WASHINGTON – With President Donald Trump already campaigning ahead of the November elections, former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle jump back in the fray to whip up Democrats – with Obama previewing his stump speech Friday at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign.

Obama will roll out his mid-term message when he receives the Institute of Government and Public Affairs Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government at UIUC at 11 a.m. Chicago time.

A point this ethics award makes as Trump’s administration grapples with an avalanche of scandals and Robert Mueller’s Russia probe: Obama’s two terms were relatively scandal free.

This Downstate Illinois turf is familiar to Obama – from his 2004 Senate race and 2008 and 2012 presidential runs.

His remarks will be on “the state of our democracy,” his communications director Katie Hill said in a statement.

I’m told that the speech will be geared to domestic politics in this tumultuous Trump era, where Obama will address in a fairly pointed way the political environment we are in, how we got to this moment and the way forward.

Last Saturday, at the funeral for Sen. John McCain, Obama delivered a speech seen as a jab at Trump.

“So much of our politics, our public life, our public discourse,” Obama said. “Can seem small and mean and petty, trafficking in bombast and insult, in phony controversies and manufactured outrage. It’s a politics that pretends to be brave and tough, but in fact is born of fear.”

On Saturday, Obama hits Orange County, Calif., where he headlines a rally at the Anaheim Convention center to bolster seven Democrats running for House seats.

His stops after that will be in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York.

I asked Eric Schultz, an Obama advisor about why Obama is showcasing his new themes in Illinois.

“We thought it was important to find a setting where President Obama can make a cogent argument outside of the candidate-specific stump speeches coming this Fall,” Schultz told me in an email.

“On Friday, President Obama will offer new thoughts on this moment and what it requires from the American people. He will expand upon several of the themes from his summer address, including that America is at its best when our democracy is inclusive and our citizens are engaged.

“Tomorrow, Obama will preview arguments he’ll make this fall, specifically that Americans must not fall victim to our own apathy by refusing to do the most fundamental thing demanded of us as citizens: vote.

From my experience – I would not be surprised – if Obama will – as long as he is in Illinois – does some campaigning for or with Democratic governor nominee J.B. Pritzker. Illinois is one of the prime potential governor pick-up states.

Obama already shot a campaign video for Pritzker, who is battling GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner.

MICHELLE OBAMA’S MID-TERM PLAYS

Meanwhile, former first lady Michelle Obama is taking a bit of a different approach – not directly campaigning for Democrats but doing voter registration for the mid-terms and beyond through the newly created “When We All Vote,” a group she co-chairs and run by her close allies.

Michelle Obama will headline rallies in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and Miami on Sept. 28.

Chicago is scheduled to hold a “flagship” event for Michelle Obama’s group – but it’s not known yet if she will appear or some celebrity instead.

Singer-songwriter Janelle Monae, also a co-chair of “When We All Vote,” will be the draw for a rally Sept. 7 in Atlanta targeting students at three historically black universities: Moorehouse, Spelman and Clark Atlanta.

Though “When We All Vote” is officially non-partisan – Do you really think Mrs. Obama is going out of her way to elect Republicans?

“When We All Vote” is housed in an organization called Civic Advisors, which also handles several post presidential programs Michelle Obama is involved in.

The CEO of Civic Advisors and the CEO of the “When We All Vote” initiative is the same person –– Kyle Lierman, who worked in the Obama White House for then Senior Adviser Valerie Jarrett. Jarrett and Tina Tchen, former chief of staff for Michelle Obama and Pete Rouse a former top Obama White House adviser are on the board.

I can understand why Michelle Obama wants to be cautious in her approach to the mid-terms and not be cast as overly partisan at a time where she wants to leverage her brand.

Michelle Obama’s book, “Becoming,” goes on sale Nov. 13 – exactly a week after election day.