Obama jumps into mid-terms; endorses Pritzker, Raoul, Casten, Kelly, Underwood

WASIHNGTON – Former President Barack Obama jumped into the mid-term elections Wednesday, endorsing 81 Democrats — mostly from blue states — including key Illinois contenders.

The list includes Illinois Democratic governor nominee J.B. Pritzker and running mate Juliana Stratton; Illinois Attorney General nominee Kwame Raoul; and three U.S. House candidates challenging incumbents: Sean Casten, Brendan Kelly and Lauren Underwood.

Below, the Obama list…

THE OFFICE OF BARACK OBAMA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE August 01, 2018

PRESIDENT OBAMA ANNOUNCES FIRST WAVE OF MIDTERM ENDORSEMENTS

WASHINGTON – President Barack Obama today announced his endorsement of dozens of candidates in advance of November’s midterm elections. This large, diverse contingent comprises 81 candidates from across the country in federal, state and down-ballot races.

“I’m proud to endorse such a wide and impressive array of Democratic candidates – leaders as diverse, patriotic, and big-hearted as the America they’re running to represent,” said President Obama. “I’m confident that, together, they’ll strengthen this country we love by restoring opportunity that’s broadly shared, repairing our alliances and standing in the world, and upholding our fundamental commitment to justice, fairness, responsibility, and the rule of law. But first, they need our votes – and I’m eager to make the case for why Democratic candidates deserve our votes this fall.”

President Obama believes our long-term challenges can be addressed best when we all take a more active role in our democracy. That’s why he is dedicating his post-Presidency efforts to identifying and elevating the next generation of leaders. In issuing this first round of endorsements, President Obama hopes to help current and aspiring Democratic leaders establish themselves, build their profiles, and lead their communities.

This fall, President Obama will prioritize supporting redistricting targets recommended by the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), taking back control of the U.S. House of Representatives, and growing the U.S. Senate Democratic Caucus. Today’s endorsements also include several promising Obama Administration and campaign alumni who heeded the President’s call in his farewell speech to “grab a clipboard, get some signatures, and run for office yourself.”

Since leaving office, President Obama has remained politically active, campaigning and issuing endorsements in key races in 2017, and holding fundraisers for the NDRC, the DNC, the DCCC and the DSCC.

He expects to campaign in several states this fall and to issue a second round of endorsements in advance of Nov. 6.

California

Gavin Newsom (Governor)

Eleni Kounalakis (Lt. Governor)

Josh Harder (U.S. House, CA-10)

TJ Cox (U.S. House, CA-21)

Katie Hill (U.S. House, CA-25)

Katie Porter (U.S. House, CA-45)

Harley Rouda (U.S. House, CA-48)

Mike Levin (U.S. House, CA-49)

Ammar Campa-Najjar (U.S. House, CA-50)

Buffy Wicks (State Assembly, District 15)

Colorado

Jared Polis (Governor)

Dianne Primavera (Lt. Governor)

Phil Weiser (Attorney General)

Jena Griswold (Secretary of State)

Tammy Story (State Senate, District 16)

Jessie Danielson (State Senate, District 20)

Brittany Pettersen (State Senate, District 22)

Faith Winter (State Senate, District 24)

Dylan Roberts (State House, District 26)

Dafna Michaelson Jenet (State House, District 30)

Shannon Bird (State House, District 35)

Rochelle Galindo (State House, District 50)

Julie McCluskie (State House, District 61)

Georgia

Stacey Abrams (Governor)

Sarah Riggs Amico (Lt. Governor)

Matthew Wilson (State House, District 80)

Shelly Hutchinson (State House, District 107)

• Illinois

• J.B. Pritzker (Governor)

• Juliana Stratton (Lt. Governor)

• Kwame Raoul (Attorney General)

• Sean Casten (U.S. House, IL-6)

• Brendan Kelly (U.S. House, IL-12)

• Lauren Underwood (U.S. House, IL-14)

Iowa

Deidre DeJear (Secretary of State)

Tim Gannon (Secretary of Agriculture)

Kristin Sunde (State House, District 42)

Jennifer Konfrst (State House, District 43)

Eric Gjerde (State House, District 67)

Laura Liegois (State House, District 91)

Maine

Louis Luchini (State Senate, District 7)

Laura Fortman (State Senate, District 13)

Linda Sanborn (State Senate, District 30)

Nevada

Jacky Rosen (U.S. Senate)

Susie Lee (U.S. House, NV-3)

Steven Horsford (U.S. House, NV-4)

New Jersey

Andy Kim (U.S. House, NJ-3)

Tom Malinowski (U.S. House, NJ-7)

New Mexico

Debra Haaland (U.S. House, NM-1)

Daymon Ely (State House, District 23)

Natalie Figueroa (State House, District 30)

New York

Antonio Delgado (U.S. House, NY-19)

Anna Kaplan (State Senate, District 7)

North Carolina

Wiley Nickel (State Senate, District 16)

Ron Wesson (State House, District 1)

Terence Everitt (State House, District 35)

Julie Von Haefen (State House, District 36)

Sydney Batch (State House, District 37)

Rachel Hunt (State House, District 103)

Ohio

Richard Cordray (Governor)

Betty Sutton (Lt. Governor)

Steve Dettelbach (Attorney General)

Kathleen Clyde (Secretary of State)

Zack Space (Auditor)

Aftab Pureval (U.S. House, OH-1)

Jill Schiller (U.S. House, OH-2)

Phil Robinson (State House, District 6)

Stephanie Howse (State House, District 11)

Mary Lightbody (State House, District 19)

Beth Liston (State House, District 21)

Allison Russo (State House, District 24)

Erica Crawley (State House, District 26)

Tavia Galonski (State House, District 35)

Casey Weinstein (State House, District 37)

Taylor Sappington (State House, District 94)

Pennsylvania

Madeleine Dean (U.S. House, PA-4)

Susan Wild (U.S. House, PA-7)

Tina Davis (State Senate, District 6)

Liz Hanbidge (State House, District 61)

Carolyn Comitta (State House, District 156)

Texas

Adrienne Bell (U.S. House, TX-14)

Colin Allred (U.S. House, TX-32)