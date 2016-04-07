Sweet: Obama to GOP: Block Garland at your peril

President Barack Obama speaks about his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, on Thursday at the University of Chicago Law School in Chicago. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

WASHINGTON — A low-key President Barack Obama delivered a big threat to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., when he talked about GOP obstructionism over his Supreme Court nominee at the University of Chicago Law School on Thursday.

So far, McConnell has been unmoved by the massive campaign the White House and Democratic allies have mounted to pressure him to lift the blockade and allow a hearing and a vote on Merrick Garland.

Perhaps McConnell is playing a short game. Obama is looking further ahead.

McConnell took to the Senate floor several hours before Obama spoke. While in Chicago, “I’m sure he’ll continue to demand that Washington spend its time fighting on one issue where we don’t agree rather than working together on issues where we do,” he said.

Obama didn’t frame it that way in his remarks, which were laced with sentimental asides about his years teaching at the law school.

The reality at this stage, however, is only two Republican senators out of 54 — Mark Kirk of Illinois and Susan Collins of Maine — are really open to considering Garland.

Obama tapped Garland on March 16 to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who died on Feb. 13. Just hours after Scalia died, McConnell told Obama not to bother to send him a nominee, so we know this is not about Garland per se.

The court now is split evenly 4-4, with justices appointed by Democratic and Republican presidents. In the abstract, it’s not a stretch to figure that a Democratic appointment is a better bet to tilt the court to 5-4. The same wager would be true for a GOP nominee.

McConnell’s team has shrugged off efforts by the White House and its outside allies to sway public opinion against the GOP Senate leaders as they refuse to give Garland a hearing or a vote. Remember, the 54-strong Senate Republicans have the power not to confirm Garland, even without Kirk and Collins.

Don Stewart, McConnell’s spokesman, told me in an email, “I find it interesting that while Democrats bravely continue an effort to spin phantom momentum and incrementalism, they’ve run headlong into reality.

“They’ve spent millions of dollars on campaign ads, engaged liberal groups around the country, delivered ‘petitions’ and pitched numerous stories in states around the country.

“But in February there were four Senators calling for a hearing; last month there were three GOP Senators calling for hearings; now after all the White House efforts, there are only two.

“At the beginning of the debate, a handful of Senators seemed open to a process, now there are two. There are 16 or so GOP Senators open to a courtesy visit, but only two are open to hearings.

“It is rare to see such a massive campaign — led by the bully pulpit of the White House, funded by millions of dollars from every special interest group in the country, staffed by all the best Democrat consultants and the American Constitution Society, and abetted by massive press coverage — fail so spectacularly in its stated goals,” Stewart said.

Obama said nullifying the appointment power of a president is a dangerous game that cuts both ways.

If McConnell sticks to his vow not to give Garland a hearing or a vote — well, beware, Obama said.

“Let’s say from their perspective, everything works out great, and their nominee, whoever that might be, wins, and takes over the White House,” Obama said, referring to the prospect of a Republican president taking over next year. “And they then make an appointment.”

“The notion that Democrats would then say, ‘Oh, well, we’ll just go along with that,’ that is inconceivable, right,” Obama said. “So now, the Democrats say, you know, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. We’re blocking, [will be waiting] four more years to see how the next president comes in.”

That’s the political reality. That’s the threat.